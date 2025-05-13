A lot of art at Custer Sharp

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is expanding its arts programming this summer. Residents and guests are invited to participate in all the fun activities planned, listed below.

Kids Art at Custer Sharp is our annual show featuring the work of Flood Brook students. The exhibit includes the best works in multiple mediums and multiple themes, running from May 24-31.

Popup drop-in art making for all ages is new this year. This free and open-to-the-public art class is a fun Saturday activity. Visit the Londonderry Farmers Market, and come for some artistic inspiration afterwards. This program will be held Saturdays, from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m., on July 5, 12, 19, and 26, and Aug. 2 and 9. The popup art series is underwritten by the Community Fund for Londonderry.

This summer, children will meet daily for weeklong classes in the wonderful marble-floored studio attached to the house. Classes include:

Exploring the Arts with Bev Foster will be held Monday-Friday, July 7-11, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily, for ages 6 and up. The cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack. For information and registration, contact Foster at 802-558-1211 or missbev1958@gmail.com.

Art with the Masters with Casey Junker Bailey will be held Monday-Friday, Aug. 4-8, from 1-3:30 p.m. daily, for ages 6 and up. The cost for the week includes all materials and a simple snack. For information and class registration, contact Casey at 802-289-4360 or caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com.

“Art in Bloom” and the Local Artists Exhibit, our annual art show featuring the works of many local artists, will take place from Aug. 22 through Columbus Day weekend. To kick the show off, Green Mountain Gardeners, our local garden club, is sponsoring “Art in Bloom” on Aug. 22 and 23, where floral designers create arrangements inspired by the works of art on display – they are creative, whimsical, and lots of fun.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s headquarters is the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. The Custer Sharp House is open Saturday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment. Visit our website at www.lahsvt.org for a list of all our programming and activities.