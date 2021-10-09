“A Journey Across the North in Winter” at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Town Library and author Anders Morley for his presentation of “A Journey Across the North in Winter” at the Selectman Hall, third floor of the Springfield Town Office, 96 Main St.

Every journey begins with a single step, or in Anders Morley’s case, the shush of cross-country skis. Join us Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., as we host the author of “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the North in Winter,” who will be discussing and reading from his memoir of a winter spent traveling alone across northwestern Canada on cross-country skis.

It is an honest, thoughtful, and sometimes humorous reckoning of an adventure filled with adrenaline and exuberance, as well as mistakes and danger. Both a celebration of a season and a portrait of a place, the book affords readers fascinating and insightful glimpses into life at the edge of the great northern wilderness, the history of cold-weather exploration and nordic skiing, the right-to-roam movement, winter ecology, and more.

According to Publishers Weekly, “Morley weaves together human and natural history with skill,” while Booklist called the book “an eloquent ode to the harsh beauty of winter.” If you love winter or just have a taste for armchair travel, don’t miss it!

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com. If you would like to join us over Zoom, please sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-journey-across-the-north-in-winter-tickets-164526983637.

Thank you to Friends of Springfield Town Library for sponsoring this event.