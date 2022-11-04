“A Festival of Color” Open Wall show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present the new Open Wall show, “A Festival of Color.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, collage, paper sculpture, felted Santa’s helper and Christmas stocking, knitted vest, wrapped stones, and cards. The works will be on display until Dec. 28.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield. For more information please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main

Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or our webpage at www.galleryvault.org. Handicapped accessible.