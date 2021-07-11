SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Town Library and author Caroline Ailanthus online Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. for a discussion of the novel, “Ecological Memory,” a tale about what happens after you lose everything.

In the summer of 2019, Ailanthus published a novel about a scientist in the aftermath of a catastrophic pandemic. Less than six months later, life began to imitate art. Join us for an online reading from the novel, “Ecological Memory.” We’ll discuss the fictional pandemic and explore the potential of ecology as a source of perspective and hope in the face of loss.

“Ecological Memory” is set 20 years after a catastrophic global pandemic. The story explores how the characters, society, and the planet find ways to heal. It’s a book about what happens after you lose everything.

Caroline Ailanthus is primarily a science writer; even her fiction blends science and story, and she is also the author of the Climate in an Emergency blog. “Ecological Memory” is her second published novel. She grew up in Delaware and attended various small, odd schools, mostly in New England, earning a B.A. in Environmental Leadership and an M.S. in Environmental Studies. She lives in Maryland with her husband and assorted animals.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Tracey at 802-885-3108 or stlvtprograms@gmail.com. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/a-discussion-of-the-novel-ecological-memory-tickets-156536594167.