A Celebration of Animation presentation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 6 p.m., join Springfield Town Library virtually for “A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.”

Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin hosts this fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, “A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.”

He is the only author to actually rank the greatest cartoon characters ever, such as Popeye, Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby-Doo, Snoopy, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

He will show funny cartoon snippets of characters from the past century, play trivia with patrons, discuss the criteria he used to rank the best of the best, and speak about their impact on American pop culture. This program is fun for everyone! Marty will have autographed and personalized copies of his book available online for purchase after the event.

This event is free and will be a Zoom presentation. Thank you to the town of Springfield for sponsoring this event.

Sign up is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-animation-the-100-greatest-cartoon-characters-tickets-126853001743. For more information, contact Tracey Craft at 802-885-3108.