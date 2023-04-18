70s Road Trip Tunes

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Prepare to hum or sing along with the Springfield Community Chorus, as they sing some of the most popular tunes of the late 60s and early 70s. Maybe you sang these tunes on a road trip with the radio blaring, or danced to them at a school dance. Fond memories! Some of those tunes the chorus will sing include “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young, “California Dreaming” by the Mamas and the Papas, “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder, “I Feel the Earth Move” by Carole King, “Good Night” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and the list goes on. Amy Cann will direct our singing.

Come down memory lane with us, as we sing our spring concerts on May 6 and 7. The Saturday, May 6 concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Grafton, Vt., at the Grafton Community Church, 55 Main Street. The Sunday, May 7 concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Springfield Congregational Church UCC, 77 Main Street in Springfield.

For more details, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpringfieldCommunityChorus.