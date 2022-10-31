68th Annual Springfield Rotary Penny Sale a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 68th Annual Springfield Vermont Rotary Club Penny Sale was held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Riverside Middle School in Springfield with over 400 people in attendance. 385 prizes with values from $15 to $500 were distributed.

At the culmination of the annual Penny Sale, Springfield resident Lenora Holt was the winner of the drawing for the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. In addition, Ethan McNaughton was the Door Prize winner, selected from the Grand Prize tickets, for $500 in cash.

The Springfield Rotary Club has raised over $565,000 since the inception of the Penny Sale. The Club annually awards scholarships to Springfield High School Seniors who are going to college. The total scholarships donations resulting from the Penny Sale exceeds $205,000.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. The Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95th year of service to the community. For more information, visit www.springfieldvtrotary.org.