45th Rockingham Old Home Days

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 45th annual Rockingham Old Home Days will commence on Friday, Aug. 5 and run through Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, offering live music, food vendors, community events, and a firework show. This event celebrates and commemorates the 116th annual pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting house.

Friday, Aug. 5 –

Farmers Market

From 4–7 p.m., visit the local farmers market, offering an assortment of produce and artisan goods, at Hetty Green Park in Bellows Falls.

Community Cookout

From 5–6:30 p.m., there will be a hot dog and hamburger cookout at the First Baptist Church with Busy Bee’s in Bellows Falls.

Family Carnival

You can find food, games, and fun for the entire family at the Family Carnival. Stop by Rockingham Recreation in Bellows Falls from 6–8:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls Opera House

Starting at 7 p.m., you can watch “Paws of Fury” at the Bellows Falls Opera House, with a Triple-Up deal on soda, popcorn, and candy.

DJ Party at PK’s Irish Pub

Rounding off the night, at 9 p.m. you can dance the night away at PK’s Irish Pub with DJ Wade.

Saturday, Aug. 6 –

Bring It Home 5K

At 8 a.m., walk or run the Bring It Home 5K, beginning at Rockingham Recreation in Bellows Falls. Registration will be available from 7–7:45 a.m.

Launch Party

From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Rich Earth Institute is launching a party for their new “Peecycling” urine recycling hub at The Fish Ladder, 17 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls. Join to learn how your waste will be providing local farms with vital nutrients.

Flat Iron Jazz

Enjoy live music with the Vermont Moonlighters at Flat Iron Cooperative in Bellows Falls from 2–5 p.m.

Bellows Falls Opera House

If you didn’t catch it on Friday, “Paws of Fury” will be showing at the Bellows Falls Opera House on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be more Triple-Up deals on soda, popcorn, and candy to boot.

Intercept at PK’s Irish Pub

At 9 p.m., Intercept will be rocking the house at PK’s Irish Pub before the fireworks.

At the Waypoint Center

The Waypoint Center will be hosting live music, hot food, vendors, rides, and contests all day, starting at 12 p.m. The Moose Club, Chesley’s Fried Dough, Rescue Dawgs BBQ, Lemonade & Popcorn, Ivy Rawlings Specials, and Athens Pizza special menu will all be available to satisfy your food cravings. Inflatable rides, a 50/50 raffle, hoola-hoop contests, games, and a Touch-A-Truck event from 2–6 p.m. will all be there to hold your attention.

Live Music at the Waypoint Center

12–3 p.m. Karaoke – Your time to shine!

3–4 p.m. Green Mountain Strummers

4–6:30 p.m. Dylan Patrick Ward

7–9:30 p.m. The RoadTrash Band

Fireworks

Don’t miss the explosive culmination of the day’s activities, for there will be a fantastic fireworks show over the Connecticut River at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7 –

116th Rockingham Meeting House Pilgrimage

Celebrating the 116th pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting House, Humorist Bill Mares will present his book, “I Could Hardly Keep from Laughing” at 1 p.m., a work detailing how humor has evolved in Vermont over the years. Doors to the Meeting House will open at 11 a.m., with a food tent to follow at 11:30 a.m. The Rockingham Meeting House is located at 11 Meeting House Rd., in Bellows Falls.

MSA Outdoor Concert

At 7 p.m., Trois Amis will bring the music of Quebec to Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. Get ready to end the weekend with a diverse concert of toe-tapping jigs and swaying romantic waltzes.

A special thanks to this years sponsors of Rockingham Old Home Days: Savings Bank of Walpole, Bellows Falls Loyal Order Of Moose Family Center, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, The Richards Group, Walpole Creamery, Massucco & Stern, P.C., FW Whitcomb, Whitney Blake, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Realtors, Temple Chiropractic, Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, Roots Property Management, Simone’s Styling Salon, Silver Forest, Hennessey Electric, Best Septic Services, LLC, Penquin Market, Bellows Falls Rotary Club, Ruggiero Trash Removal, and Village Square Booksellers.