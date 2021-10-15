SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players will close their 2021 season with “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” running Nov. 5, 6, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and two matinees Nov. 7 and 13 at 2 p.m.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a musical comedy based on a book by Rachel Sheinkin, and adapted by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss and music and lyrics by William Finn. The show centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the spelling bee, which is run by three equally quirky grown-ups. Four real audience members will be invited on stage to compete in the spelling bee alongside the six young characters.

Sara Vitale directs SPC’s production with musical direction by Liz Carey and choreography by Carrie Jewell. John MacDonald, president of the Springfield Community Players, will be making a cameo appearance on stage.

The cast includes Sally Regentine as Rona Lisa Peretti, the number-one realtor in Putnam County and a returning moderator; Todd Hutchinson as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, a returning judge; Allison Gibbons as Midge Mahoney, the official comfort counselor; Laura Carbonneau as Olive Ostrovsky, a young newcomer to competitive spelling; Xzavior Fitzwater as William Morris Barfée, a finalist last year who was eliminated because of an allergic reaction to peanuts; Alivia Emerson as Logainne “Schwarzy” SchwartzandGrubenierre, the youngest and most politically aware speller; Kallah Jean Turner as Marcy Park, a recent transfer who is getting very tired of always winning; Dominic DiBenedetto as Leaf Coneybear, a homeschooler and the second runner-up in his district; and Andrew Flaherty as Charlito Chip Tolentino, champion of the 24th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returning to defend his title.

SPC will give a free performance to the Springfield Housing residents Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. This was made possible by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s “Better Places Grant” and Springfield on the Move.

On Nov. 13, SPC teams up with Jordan and Kayla Baker from SunnySide Taqueria for a Taco Fiesta immediately following the show. Audience members will receive a voucher for a free taco and beverage after the show. MacDonald says, “We wanted to give back to those who have supported us over the past century and this is just a small way of saying thank you.”

To purchase tickets, call 802-885-4098 or visit www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org/tickets.