2024 Cavendish summer concert schedule

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA), on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the lineup of bands for the annual summer concert series on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

The season starts on July 3 with local favorite Gypsy Reel, the Celtic band that rocks. Soul Rockers take the stage on July 10. Another returning favorite, Yankee Chank, plays Cajun/zydeco music on July 17. A newcomer to the Proctorsville summer concerts, The East Bay Jazz Ensemble performs on July 24, followed by Rick Redington & Tuff Luv on July 31. The series concludes with Ludlow-based Bear Mountain Boys on Aug. 7.

All performances begin at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.

This is the 15th year that CCCA has proudly assisted the town with this Wednesday evening event. In recognition of this milestone, the CCCA is selling limited-edition commemorative T-shirts to memorialize the concert series. This is in addition to the annual raffle, whose profits are used to defray the costs of the concerts.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.