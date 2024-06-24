2024 Cavendish concert season begins with Gypsy Reel

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite the public to join in an evening of fun on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville on Wednesday, July 3, at 6 p.m. The annual Cavendish Summer Music Series begins with the sounds of Gypsy Reel.

Gypsy Reel is well known for high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition. They rock their audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series; many fans find this concert to be a highlight of the season.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the Green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back on the grass and relax. Murdock’s Restaurant, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s Market offer takeout food options, and are located on or near the Green. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and reconnect with old friends, or make new ones.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, cancellation and rescheduling information can be found on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Facebook page. For more information, email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.

This concert is sponsored by M&M Excavating.