2023 summer concert lineup in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA), on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, has announced the final lineup of bands that will play at the annual summer concert series in Proctorsville.

The season starts on July 5, at 6 p.m., with local favorite Celtic band that rocks, Gypsy Reel. On July 12, Bill Brink, newcomer to Proctorsville but long-time solo performer from Springfield, will take the stage. On July 19, The Gully Boys return with their rocking jam band sound. On July 26, Mark Huntley and Friends will play an eclectic mix of old and new rock favorites. Sammy Blanchette will return to the gazebo on the green with his unique style on Aug. 2. Then on Aug. 9 another returning favorite, Yankee Chank, will perform its Cajun/Zydeco music. Closing the series on Aug. 16 will be the return of Brandon-based The Silverbacks, who will present their versions of blues and rock classics.

Each week the music starts at 6 p.m., and is always held on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.