2022 Thanksgiving Farmers Market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As you prepare for the holidays, be sure to stop in at the Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield, Vt.

Our vendors offer everything you need to make this an unforgettable holiday, including natural meats, fall vegetables, free-range eggs, artisan breads, beautiful floral arrangements, custom batik clothing and accessories, home and holiday décor, baked goods, delectable pastries, and holiday pies, fabric creations, honey, candles, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes, and a full range of maple products.