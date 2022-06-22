2022 Summer Concert lineup

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, has announced the final lineup of bands that will play at the annual Summer Concert series in Proctorsville.

The season starts on July 6 at 6 p.m. with local favorite Gypsy Reel. On July 13, Rick Davis and Friends reprise their outstanding performance from last year. New to the lineup on July 20 is Morning Dudes, celebrating the repertoire of The Grateful Dead. On July 27, also new to the Summer Concert series, we will hear from Sammy Blanchette. Then on Aug. 3 another group new to our location, Beecharmer, an acoustic duo from Wilder will entertain us. Closing the series is another regular and favorite, The Gully Boys, who will appear on Aug. 10.

Each week the music starts at 6 p.m., and is always on the Svec Memorial Green. In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.